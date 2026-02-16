HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mandatory to appear in 1st boards: CBSE on 2-exam policy

Mon, 16 February 2026
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it is mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the "essential repeat" category, officials said. 

CBSE is starting with two board exams for Class 10 from 2026. The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

"It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. 

"If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year," he added. PTI

CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards
