Land-for-jobs scam: Court formally charges Lalu Prasad, wife

Special judge Vishal Gogne said, "The charge has been framed against accused 1 (Lalu Prasad) and accused 2 (Rabri Devi), to which they have pleaded not guilty and claimed trial."





The matter has been listed on February 27 for further proceedings.





On January 29, the judge granted liberty to Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and some others to appear in person between February 1 and 28 for formal framing of charges.





On January 9, the court had ordered framing charges against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others.





It has framed charges in the case against 41 accused persons and discharged 52 others.





Out of the 103 accused named in the CBI's chargesheet, five have died.





In his 346-page order, Judge Gogne had said, "The court finds, on the touchstone of grave suspicion, that there existed an overarching criminal conspiracy, mentored by Lalu Prasad Yadav, towards using public employment as a bargaining chip for receiving immovable properties through his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav, as well as sons Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav from willing job seekers." -- PTI

