'Khamosh' no longer: Shotgun seeks protection of personality rights, moves HC

Mon, 16 February 2026
23:47
Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha/Courtesy Instagram
Veteran actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, including his iconic dialogue "Khamosh" (silence). 

A bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh on Monday heard the actor's plea and reserved its order on the interim relief sought by Sinha against websites and social media platforms for unauthorised use of his name, image and his signature punchline. 

The 79-year-old filmstar sought an interim injunction order against all such websites, restraining them from using his name, image, persona and mannerisms. 

Such misuse was violative of his fundamental rights, the former Union minister argued in his plea. 

Sinha sought a permanent injunction against parties from using his name, voice, mannerisms, signature punchline 'Khamosh' and overall persona from any commercial exploitation without his consent. 

The plea insisted the actor-politician has over the decades created substantial goodwill and commercial value in his persona and such misuse was causing grave damage to him. -- PTI

