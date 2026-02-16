HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala witnesses record of over 2.58 cr tourist arrivals in 2025

Mon, 16 February 2026
11:25
image
Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Monday said that 2025 witnessed the highest number of tourist arrivals in Kerala's history. Speaking to reporters, he said that 2,58,80,365 tourists from outside the state visited Kerala last year, the highest since the state's formation. 

He said that compared to 2024, an additional 28,95,002 tourists visited Kerala in 2025. The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 12.64 per cent, and this was 36.03 per cent higher compared to the pre-Covid period, he said. 

Riyas said Idukki district topped the state in domestic tourist arrivals, recording 46,79,800 visitors, followed by Ernakulam with 44,29,899, Thiruvananthapuram with 43,75,846, and Thrissur with 31,24,696. He said that earlier, tourist arrivals in North Kerala, from Thrissur to Kasaragod district, accounted for just six per cent of the state's total, but this share has risen significantly in recent years. 

He said the achievement would give a major boost to the state's tourism sector. Riyas said that when the LDF government retained power in 2021, the state was severely impacted by Covid-19, and the tourism sector was on a ventilator, with the perception that some tourism centres would be closed forever. To overcome the crisis, the government held discussions with all stakeholders in the tourism sector, he said. "We then prepared a plan to overcome the crisis in each phase. We had a clear perception of how the tourism sector should move ahead when the Covid-19 situation eased, which has now helped us improve tourist arrivals," he said.

