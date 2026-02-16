'Kerala must lead India in defending secularism'

11:28





He was addressing a gathering via online as part of the three-day "Vision 2031" conference organised by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Sen said that as he grows older, he often asks himself whether he has been able to hold on to the ideas he strongly believed in as a young man.





"I fear not all of them. For example, I must acknowledge a weakening of my confidence in the invulnerability of secularism in India. The future of secularism will depend on whether we can resist the well-organised thrusting of smallness on this country," he said. He noted that some of his early convictions have remained as strong today as ever.





"As it happened, some of these ideas are closely related to Kerala's history in general and the emergence of an independent Kerala in particular, its astonishing economic and social achievements by empowering human capabilities through education, healthcare and social cooperation," he said. Referring to the state's history, Sen said it may be surprising that Kerala featured in international comparisons as early as the 14th century, even in faraway Africa. -- PTI

Economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said that while Kerala has made remarkable advances in human development, it should also make a definitive contribution to strengthening secularism in India.