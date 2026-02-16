Inflation trend: August 2025 to January 2026

21:18





Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 2.51 percent in January last year, while in the previous month (December 2025), it was 0.83 percent.





"Positive rate of inflation in January 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, non-food articles, food articles, and textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.





According to WPI data, inflation in food articles was 1.55 percent in January as against deflation of 0.43 percent in December. -- PTI

Wholesale price inflation extended upward momentum for the third straight month, at 1.81 percent in January, driven by an uptick in prices of food, non-food articles, and manufactured items on a month-on-month basis, government data showed on Monday.