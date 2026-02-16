HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Inflation trend: August 2025 to January 2026

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
21:18
image
Wholesale price inflation extended upward momentum for the third straight month, at 1.81 percent in January, driven by an uptick in prices of food, non-food articles, and manufactured items on a month-on-month basis, government data showed on Monday. 

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 2.51 percent in January last year, while in the previous month (December 2025), it was 0.83 percent. 

"Positive rate of inflation in January 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, non-food articles, food articles, and textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement. 

According to WPI data, inflation in food articles was 1.55 percent in January as against deflation of 0.43 percent in December. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's exports to US dip 22% in Jan amid high tariff
LIVE! India's exports to US dip 22% in Jan amid high tariff

T20 WC Updates: Nissanka, Mendis on the attack
T20 WC Updates: Nissanka, Mendis on the attack

Rohit Shetty firing: Shooter among 7 held from UP, Haryana
Rohit Shetty firing: Shooter among 7 held from UP, Haryana

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official...

SC rejects plea against Assam CM over 'shooting' video
SC rejects plea against Assam CM over 'shooting' video

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding a viral video, advising petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead.

SC aks govt to protect, compensate vulnerable cyber victims
SC aks govt to protect, compensate vulnerable cyber victims

The Supreme Court has directed the government to raise awareness, compensate, and protect vulnerable individuals who have lost money in cyber scams. The court's remarks came while granting bail to an accused in a cybercrime case,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO