India's exports to US dip 22% to $6.6 bn in Jan amid high tariff

Mon, 16 February 2026
20:52
India's merchandise exports to the US contracted 21.77 percent to $6.6 billion in January due to high tariffs imposed by America, according to the Commerce Ministry data. 

Exports contracted in September, October and December last year also. However, it rose 22.61 percent in November. 

The US has imposed a sweeping 50 percent tariff on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27. 

The two countries have now finalised an interim trade deal, under which the US has removed 25 percent punitive duties on Indian goods from February 7, while the reciprocal tariffs will be cut down to 18 percent from 25 percent. 

Imports, on the other hand, from the US grew 23.71 percent to $4.5 billion in January, data showed. 

During the April-January period of this fiscal year, the country's exports to the US increased 5.85 percent to $72.46 billion, while imports rose 13.87 percent to $43.92 billion. 

The country's exports to China grew by 55.65 percent to $1.63 billion, while imports rose 16.67 percent to $12.23 billion. -- PTI

