'India has highest level of AI skill penetration'

Mon, 16 February 2026
13:00
India has the highest level of artificial intelligence (AI) skill penetration and has adopted a policy approach of avoiding over-regulation to ensure innovation thrives, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday. Speaking at a session in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said the present government is agile and listens to all ideas. 

The government finetunes its policies, programmes, as per the need of the hour, he said. India has trajectory, speed, and scale to offer to the world in the AI space, he added. 

"We have maximum AI skill penetration, we have gone ahead with the policy of ensuring not to over-regulate so that innovation thrives," Prasada said, adding, "We are ensuring that GPU access has been available as far as possible at the cheapest cost". The availability of GPUs at affordable prices will help young startups and the future generations, who have the best minds and design capabilities. He added that India is not looking at competing with the big models, "we are looking at scalable models which have impact within our country". 

The country is looking at AI models that have impact on a particular sector or region or a particular community and "that's where India's focus lies," the minister said. The focus is on making technology available to all and India wants to democratise technologies, he said. "But it's not only about access to technology, now we have to go deeper and beyond access and make sure we have scalable solutions in every aspect... We are rightly positioned for that," he said. PTI

