HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Illegal claimants out, 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiary tally dips to 1.90 cr in Maha

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
20:40
File image
File image
The number of beneficiaries under the Maharashtra government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme fell to 1.90 crore from 2.52 crore in July 2024 after names of illegal claimants were deleted, an official said on Monday. 

The correct number of beneficiaries will be known after March 31, when mandatory e-KYC updation of beneficiaries is completed. 

"The number of beneficiaries stood at 2.52 crore when the scheme was launched in July 2024. After identifying illegal beneficiaries, including taxpayers, vehicle owners and those who haven't completed e-KYC, the number has come down to 1.90 crore," an official said. 

The flagship scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's exports to US dip 22% in Jan amid high tariff
LIVE! India's exports to US dip 22% in Jan amid high tariff

T20 WC Updates: Nissanka, Mendis on the attack
T20 WC Updates: Nissanka, Mendis on the attack

Rohit Shetty firing: Shooter among 7 held from UP, Haryana
Rohit Shetty firing: Shooter among 7 held from UP, Haryana

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official...

SC rejects plea against Assam CM over 'shooting' video
SC rejects plea against Assam CM over 'shooting' video

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding a viral video, advising petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead.

SC aks govt to protect, compensate vulnerable cyber victims
SC aks govt to protect, compensate vulnerable cyber victims

The Supreme Court has directed the government to raise awareness, compensate, and protect vulnerable individuals who have lost money in cyber scams. The court's remarks came while granting bail to an accused in a cybercrime case,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO