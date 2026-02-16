HC judge hearing Salman Khan's appeal in blackbuck case recuses

20:18

Salman was accused of hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village of Jodhpur district during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.





The case, dating back to 1998, involves a joint hearing on Salman Khan's appeal against his conviction as well as the state government's 'leave to appeal' petition challenging the acquittal of co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam and a local Dushyant Singh.





The matter relating to the appeals of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the state government was listed for hearing at the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan high court on Monday.





But Justice Sandhu recused himself from hearing and directed the listing of the case before another bench.





Salman was convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the trial court on April 5, 2018 while all five co-accused were acquitted. -- PTI

