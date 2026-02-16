HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC judge hearing Salman Khan's appeal in blackbuck case recuses

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
20:18
Bollywood actor Salman Khan/Courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram
Bollywood actor Salman Khan/Courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram
Justice Baljinder Singh Sandhu of the single bench of Rajasthan high court on Monday recused himself from hearing the appeals of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the state government in the black bucks poaching case hit. 

Salman was accused of hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village of Jodhpur district during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. 

The case, dating back to 1998, involves a joint hearing on Salman Khan's appeal against his conviction as well as the state government's 'leave to appeal' petition challenging the acquittal of co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam and a local Dushyant Singh. 

The matter relating to the appeals of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the state government was listed for hearing at the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan high court on Monday. 

But Justice Sandhu recused himself from hearing and directed the listing of the case before another bench. 

Salman was convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the trial court on April 5, 2018 while all five co-accused were acquitted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor
LIVE! ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor

Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation
Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation

Indian officials will visit the US to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement, expected to be signed in March, focusing on duty concessions and reciprocal tariffs.

J-K reopens 14 tourist spots after security review
J-K reopens 14 tourist spots after security review

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the reopening of 14 tourist spots in the Union territory after a security review following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus
Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel for two days to discuss bilateral and regional issues, marking his second visit to the Jewish state and highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and Israel.

3 to hang for Israeli woman, homestay owner's gang-rape
3 to hang for Israeli woman, homestay owner's gang-rape

A court in Karnataka on Monday sentenced three people to death for sexually assaulting an Israeli tourist and murdering a youth in Koppal district last year.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO