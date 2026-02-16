HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gates to visit Andhra on Monday, hold discussions with Naidu

Mon, 16 February 2026
Microsoft founder Bill Gates will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday and hold discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives. Gates will arrive at the state secretariat here in the morning and meet with CM Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan briefly. 

"Gates will visit Amaravati and hold discussions with Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives," state Municipal Minister P Narayana said on Sunday. The CM has requested Gates to expand ongoing health initiatives across the state and discussions will focus on AI as well, he said. 

The Gates Foundation has already been working in Kuppam in Chittoor district on health-related projects, and the talks are expected to explore scaling up these interventions to benefit a wider population across the southern state. -- PTI

