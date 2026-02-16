Four courts in Karnataka receive bomb threats, police launch probe

22:20

As a precautionary measure, lawyers and staff were evacuated from the court buildings in Dharwad, Mandya and Bengaluru South and Kodagu districts, they said.





Security personnel cordoned off the premises and carried out thorough checks, the police said.





Following the extensive search operation, the police in the respective districts termed it as "hoax email" after no suspicious objects were found in any of these respective courts.





According to the police, in Bengaluru South, at around 12:35 pm, an email was received at the district court claiming that 12 RDX bombs were placed on the court premises.





However, after a thorough search operation conducted by the police along with bomb disposal and canine squad, it was termed as a hoax email.





Similarly, a bomb threat email was also received at the Kodagu district court located in Madikeri, which also turned out to be a hoax, police said.





In Dharwad, superintendent of police Gunjan Arya visited the spot and inspected the high court premises following the threat.





The police launched a comprehensive search operation, and as a precautionary measure, everyone was evacuated from the building. -- PTI

