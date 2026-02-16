HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Eyeing Super 8 berth, Kiwis seek to end powerplay woes against Canada

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
20:05
image
New Zealand will look to address the frailties exposed by South Africa and reaffirm their status as title contenders by sealing a Super Eight berth when they face bottom-placed Canada in their final Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. 

Having played a five-match T20I series in India just before the World Cup, the Black Caps entered the tournament fairly acclimatised to subcontinental conditions. 

Comfortable wins against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates only strengthened their belief. 

However, the Kiwis received a reality check against a formidable South African unit. 

The seven-wicket defeat exposed weaknesses in every department, particularly with the bat. 

New Zealand's powerplay struggles have been a recurring concern, with early wickets disrupting momentum and leaving the middle order to do the repair work. 

Rachin Ravindra's form is another big worry for the side as the all-rounder, who is a crucial cog in New Zealand's top order, has failed to convert starts. 

With the Super Eights approaching, the team management will hope he rediscovers his rhythm quickly. With the ball, New Zealand failed to make early inroads against South Africa. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor
LIVE! ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor

Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation
Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation

Indian officials will visit the US to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement, expected to be signed in March, focusing on duty concessions and reciprocal tariffs.

J-K reopens 14 tourist spots after security review
J-K reopens 14 tourist spots after security review

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the reopening of 14 tourist spots in the Union territory after a security review following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus
Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel for two days to discuss bilateral and regional issues, marking his second visit to the Jewish state and highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and Israel.

3 to hang for Israeli woman, homestay owner's gang-rape
3 to hang for Israeli woman, homestay owner's gang-rape

A court in Karnataka on Monday sentenced three people to death for sexually assaulting an Israeli tourist and murdering a youth in Koppal district last year.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO