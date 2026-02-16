Eyeing Super 8 berth, Kiwis seek to end powerplay woes against Canada

20:05





Having played a five-match T20I series in India just before the World Cup, the Black Caps entered the tournament fairly acclimatised to subcontinental conditions.





Comfortable wins against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates only strengthened their belief.





However, the Kiwis received a reality check against a formidable South African unit.





The seven-wicket defeat exposed weaknesses in every department, particularly with the bat.





New Zealand's powerplay struggles have been a recurring concern, with early wickets disrupting momentum and leaving the middle order to do the repair work.





Rachin Ravindra's form is another big worry for the side as the all-rounder, who is a crucial cog in New Zealand's top order, has failed to convert starts.





With the Super Eights approaching, the team management will hope he rediscovers his rhythm quickly. With the ball, New Zealand failed to make early inroads against South Africa. -- PTI

