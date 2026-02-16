HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor

Mon, 16 February 2026
19:51
NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha (left)/File image
The Enforcement Directorate has slapped a Rs 184-crore FEMA penalty against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, official sources said on Monday. 

The order specifies that the company that owns the portal -- PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited -- has been penalised for an amount of Rs 120 crore while Purkayastha has been issued the same order for Rs 64 crore of alleged violations, the sources told PTI. 

The entities have been found "contravening" the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) on essentially two counts -- misrepresentation of FDI funds apart from misdeclaration of services and exports. 

A response from NewsClick on the development is awaited. 

The ED had first raided the premises of NewsClick located in the Saidulajab area of the national capital in September, 2021 on charges of money laundering. -- PTI

ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor
