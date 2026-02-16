HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong's future in Assam grim, 5 more MLAs to switch: Sarma

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
13:35
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the future of the Congress in the state is "grim," following the resignation of former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah. 

The CM called Borah's decision a "symbolic message" reflecting the party's changing dynamics and internal challenges. Speaking to the reporters, Assam CM said, "Bhupen Borah was the last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress party who did not occupy the post of MLA or minister. His resignation carries a symbolic message that in Congress, no one from a normal family can prosper. He has accused Congress of appeasement politics. I welcome the resignation." 

He further added that, "Borah has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow evening I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat." 

Highlighting the Congress' situation in Assam, CM Sarma remarked, "Congress's position in Assam is terrible. Three observers have come here for the selection of candidates. They have been assigned an MLA from the minority community. The situation is really grim. In many district offices of Congress in Assam, meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast. People are noticing it. Bhupen Borah's resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader." 

On the prospect of new entrants into the BJP, he said, "For anyone to join the BJP, we need to do a lot of calibration within the party, as we don't have vacancies. All the seats where a Hindu, Indian or Indian Muslim can win are filled. I can predict that people will resign from Congress, whether or not they join the BJP...After Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan link, a lot of Hindu Congress leaders are joining the BJP at the grassroots. 4-5 MLA will also join (10-15 days later), but we are not encouraging them to do so now as there is a Rajya Sabha election pending, "CM Sarma added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stalin is the best man to consolidate India Bloc: Aiyar
LIVE! Stalin is the best man to consolidate India Bloc: Aiyar

'Hindus Voted Overwhelmingly For BNP'
'Hindus Voted Overwhelmingly For BNP'

'Tarique Rahman's refrain during the electoral campaign was that the minorities are safe under BNP. He has to honour that promise.'

7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan
7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan

A fire in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, resulted in the deaths of seven workers, with two still trapped inside. Rescue operations are ongoing.

9-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala women entry plea in April
9-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala women entry plea in April

The Supreme Court has announced that a nine-judge bench will begin final hearings on petitions related to discrimination against women in religions, including the Sabarimala Temple case, starting April 7.

Ex-Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns ahead of polls
Ex-Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns ahead of polls

Bhupen Kumar Borah has claimed that he was being 'ignored' by the party leadership.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO