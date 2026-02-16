HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP workers 'purify' temple after Muslim Sena MLA's visit

Mon, 16 February 2026
Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party workers carried out a 'purification' ritual using cow urine at a temple in Sillod in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Muslim Shiv Sena MLA and former state minister Abdul Sattar entered it for darshan. 

A video of Sattar's visit to the Shiva temple in Rahimabad in his assembly constituency Sillod on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday went viral on social media, triggering protests from the BJP and other outfits. 

Later, BJP workers spraying 'gomutra' at the temple to 'purify' it was also widely circulated on social media. 

"Sattar eats cow meat and has harmed the sanctity of the temple (with his visit), that is why we sprayed gomutra to purify it. He fools both Muslims and Hindus. He went for Haj recently and now goes to a temple," Sillod unit BJP chief Manoj Morellu told reporters on Monday. -- PTI

