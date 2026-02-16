HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Bhupen Kumar Borah is our asset': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Mon, 16 February 2026
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi./File image
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday praised Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, calling him a "strong Congress leader" and an "asset" to the party amid ongoing internal discussions within the state unit. 

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi said that senior party leaders held detailed deliberations with Borah for nearly three hours in an effort to address concerns. 

"Bhupen Kumar Borah is our asset. He is fighting against evil. We held discussions with Bhupen Kumar Borah for the last three hours. He is a strong Congress leader. If any wrong was done, as a brother, I apologise to him," Gogoi said. 

He further informed that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also spoke with Borah. 

"Rahul Gandhi also spoke with Bhupen Kumar Borah," he added. 

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah confirmed his resignation from the party, saying he has sent his resignation to the Congress high command but chose not to elaborate on the reasons immediately. 

Borah said he would provide details when he deems it necessary. 

"I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command... Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail," Borah told reporters. -- ANI

