Bhagwant Mann returns to Fortis hospital after attending Moga event

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
23:37
image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was re-admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility. 

Mann was admitted to the hospital again after he experienced exhaustion, said sources. 

Earlier in the day, Mann took a discharge from the hospital and went straight to Moga to attend an event under the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. 

However, after addressing a gathering there, he returned to the hospital. 

Before he was discharged earlier, Mann in a post on X said, "A massive rally is being held today by the Aam Aadmi Party at Killi Chahlan village near Moga... See you there, friends." 

The event was attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state cabinet ministers. 

Brought from Sangrur, Mann was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday after he experienced exhaustion. -- PTI

