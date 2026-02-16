HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam senior Cong leader Borah withdraws resignation

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
15:16
image
Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah has withdrawn his resignation after the high command's intervention, claims AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh. "Sought time from Congress high command to reconsider my decision," says Borah.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the doors of the BJP were open for Bhupen Borah, hours after the former state Congress chief resigned from the party.

Sarma also said that if Borah joins the BJP, he would try to get him elected from a "safe seat". 

Borah had sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day, dealing a blow to the party ahead of the Assam assembly polls. In the letter, he claimed that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and not being accorded his due in the state unit. Borah was the president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025, and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor Rajpal Yadav gets bail in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case
LIVE! Actor Rajpal Yadav gets bail in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case

CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards
CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark
'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan issues a strong response to 'inappropriate' comments made by a BJP leader, asserting her neutral political stance amidst controversy linking her to actor Vijay.

Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj
Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 held from H'yana, Raj

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official...

'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke
'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke

Suryakumar Yadav's strategic emphasis on skill over sledging propelled Team India to a decisive victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, showcasing the power of focus and execution.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO