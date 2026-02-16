HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Are you the journalist Rediff is looking for?

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
16:18
image
Yes, if you have:

Sound knowledge of news and political developments OR of movies -- Hindi, regional and Hollywood -- OR of the world of business and finance.

That's right, we are looking for journalist, and these are the requirements.

You are an able copy editor with an acute news sense, possess quick, impeccable rewrite skills. Speed is of essence.

Must possess ability to work under tight deadlines and to withstand high-pressure situations.

Must have an active online media presence, with expertise in tracking and spotting social media trends as they happen and are able to transform them into readable bytes.

Ability to write/rewrite articles, including original features as well as spin off quick tabletop stuff.

And of course, you must be a team player, a can-do personality.

There are a few other requirements too.

A Bachelor's degree will help. Diploma in journalism won't hurt either.

Experience of working on the desk of a daily newspaper, news website, or news TV surely counts.

Needless to say, strong command over English language is a must.

Self-motivation, proactive work ethic, willingness to go beyond duty hours are a given.

So, if this describes you, or anyone else you know, touch base with us.

At: editorialjobs@rediffmail.com

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits govt job
LIVE! Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits govt job

Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah withdraws resignation
Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah withdraws resignation

Borah told reporters outside his residence that he has sought time from the Congress high command to reconsider his decision

HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case
HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court has suspended actor Rajpal Yadav's sentence in a cheque bounce case until March 18, allowing his release from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore.

CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards
CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

Despite Cong flak, Aiyar sticks to claim of Vijayan's return
Despite Cong flak, Aiyar sticks to claim of Vijayan's return

Aiyar's endorsement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ignited a political firestorm, drawing sharp rebukes from his own party.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO