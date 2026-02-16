HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI a double-edged sword, need to sharpen edge of opportunity: Top science advisor

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
16:53
image
Artificial Intelligence is a double-edged sword, and the governance objective should be to sharpen the edge of opportunity while blunting the edge of risk, the government's top science advisor said on Monday. 

"Digital penetration has increased, and children are increasingly exposed to AI-driven platforms. We still do not fully know the long-term effects of growing up with AI companions, personalised learning apps, algorithm-driven feeds and synthetic media," principal scientific adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said in the national capital. 

He also noted that more evidence is needed to understand how these tools impact a child's development, mental health and education over time. 

At a session at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in the national capital, he mentioned that AI is more present in children's daily lives through learning tools, content platforms and different models. 

This creates a governance responsibility to ensure that children can benefit from AI's potential for learning and inclusion while being protected from harms that scale up quickly in the digital environment, Sood said. 

The session was on 'AI and Children: Turning Principles into Practice for Safe, Inclusive, and Empowering AI'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits govt job
LIVE! Pahalgam attack victim's daughter still awaits govt job

Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah withdraws resignation
Ex-Assam Cong chief Bhupen Borah withdraws resignation

Borah told reporters outside his residence that he has sought time from the Congress high command to reconsider his decision

HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case
HC suspends Rajpal Yadav's sentence in cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court has suspended actor Rajpal Yadav's sentence in a cheque bounce case until March 18, allowing his release from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore.

CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards
CBSE on 2-exam policy: Mandatory to appear in 1st boards

The clarification by board comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

Despite Cong flak, Aiyar sticks to claim of Vijayan's return
Despite Cong flak, Aiyar sticks to claim of Vijayan's return

Aiyar's endorsement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ignited a political firestorm, drawing sharp rebukes from his own party.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO