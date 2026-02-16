AI a double-edged sword, need to sharpen edge of opportunity: Top science advisor

16:53





"Digital penetration has increased, and children are increasingly exposed to AI-driven platforms. We still do not fully know the long-term effects of growing up with AI companions, personalised learning apps, algorithm-driven feeds and synthetic media," principal scientific adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said in the national capital.





He also noted that more evidence is needed to understand how these tools impact a child's development, mental health and education over time.





At a session at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in the national capital, he mentioned that AI is more present in children's daily lives through learning tools, content platforms and different models.





This creates a governance responsibility to ensure that children can benefit from AI's potential for learning and inclusion while being protected from harms that scale up quickly in the digital environment, Sood said.





The session was on 'AI and Children: Turning Principles into Practice for Safe, Inclusive, and Empowering AI'. -- PTI

Artificial Intelligence is a double-edged sword, and the governance objective should be to sharpen the edge of opportunity while blunting the edge of risk, the government's top science advisor said on Monday.