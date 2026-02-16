HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Actor Rajpal Yadav gets bail in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case

Mon, 16 February 2026
The Delhi High Court grants an interim suspension of sentence to actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque bounce case. The court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief. It ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that Yadav furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. He will remain out of custody until March 18, when the court is scheduled to hear the matter again. 

Meanwhile, actor and boxer Vijender Singh extended his support to comedian Rajpal Yadav and invited him to join his upcoming film with Sanjay Sanju Saini. 

Singh penned a note on his X handle on Sunday and said Yadav has given a lot to Indian cinema. "I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He has brought smiles to our faces through so many characters. I extend an invitation to Rajpal Yadav ji to work together in my upcoming film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we would like to support him at this time. #rajpalyadav," he wrote. 

Yadav, known for movies such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Waqt", "Phir Hera Pheri", "Partner", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Hungama" and "Chup Chup Ke", was sent to Tihar jail last week after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce cases. 

The actor has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore. Actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, have also offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do so. PTI

