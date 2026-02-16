HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

34 schools in Guj get bomb threat mails; cops declare them hoaxes

Mon, 16 February 2026
Share:
19:36
File image
File image
As many as 34 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat received bomb threat emails on Monday, following which the campuses were evacuated, the police said. 

The mails turned out to be hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found in any of the 34 schools -- 17 each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara -- that received bomb threat emails from persons claiming to be supporters of Khalistan, officials said. 

Search operations involving bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) were undertaken soon after the police were informed about it, they said. 

Around 17 schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, deputy commissioner of police (SOG) Rahul Tripathi said. 

"It turned out to be a hoax mail. BDDS and SOG teams carried out thorough checking in the campuses of these schools, and nothing suspicious was found," he said. 

DCP (Crime), Vadodara, Himanshu Verma said as many as 17 schools in Vadodara received hoax bomb threat emails. 

"We are carrying out analysis of the origin of the email. It was a short email with two-three lines expressing support to Khalistan, and threatening bomb blast at a given time. It was generic mail that was sent to all the schools in Vadodara," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor
LIVE! ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor

Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation
Indian officials to visit US for trade deal finalisation

Indian officials will visit the US to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement, expected to be signed in March, focusing on duty concessions and reciprocal tariffs.

J-K reopens 14 tourist spots after security review
J-K reopens 14 tourist spots after security review

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the reopening of 14 tourist spots in the Union territory after a security review following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus
Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25, 26, strategic ties in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel for two days to discuss bilateral and regional issues, marking his second visit to the Jewish state and highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and Israel.

3 to hang for Israeli woman, homestay owner's gang-rape
3 to hang for Israeli woman, homestay owner's gang-rape

A court in Karnataka on Monday sentenced three people to death for sexually assaulting an Israeli tourist and murdering a youth in Koppal district last year.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO