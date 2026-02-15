Woman from UP murdered over dowry in Jharkhand, body set on fire

12:32





The incident happened in Dalla village in the Pandu police station area, they said.





The deceased hailed from Sonbhadra in UP and got married 11 months ago, they said.





The police said they started an investigation after receiving a complaint from the deceased woman's father.





In his complaint, the father alleged that his daughter was frequently beaten and harassed over dowry since the wedding.





"On February 13, she was murdered, and her body was set on fire with the intention of concealing evidence," he alleged in the complaint.





SDPO (Vishrampur) Alok Kumar Tutti said bones and other remains of the victim were recovered from a forest near the village on Saturday.





"A search is underway for the accused persons. So far, no one has been arrested. All members of the in-laws' family are absconding," he said. -- PTI

