Follow Rediff on:      
Wild elephant damages car in Kerala's Munnar, two escape unhurt

Sun, 15 February 2026
16:38
File image
A car was damaged after a wild elephant attacked vehicles on the Munnar-Marayoor road, forest officials said on Sunday.

Officials suspect that a wild elephant bull, popularly known as Padayappa, was involved in the incident, which occurred around 11 pm on Saturday.

According to officials, the elephant first approached a parked tourist bus and smashed one of its side windows. It then blocked a passing SUV on the road.

The driver stopped the vehicle and remained inside along with another passenger, officials said. 

The elephant broke the windshield and dented the car's roof and bonnet.

The forest department received information about the incident and rushed to the spot.

By the time officials arrived, the elephant had moved away from the area, and the damaged car was shifted to a nearby forest station.

The two occupants of the SUV, both from Erattupetta in Kottayam district, escaped unhurt as they remained inside the vehicle during the attack.

Forest officials said they are closely monitoring the movements of the elephant bull Padayappa, which frequently roams the area and is currently in musth. -- PTI

