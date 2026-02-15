HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US-Iran likely to hold nuclear deal talks on Feb 17

Sun, 15 February 2026
10:05
The United States and Iran are expected to hold the next round of talks over the nuclear deal on Tuesday (local time) in Geneva, Switzerland, CNN reported.

According to CNN, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to attend the meetings.

This comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump emphasising the need for a deal with Iran, and warning that failure to reach an agreement could be 'traumatic'.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump described his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as 'very good' and said, "We have to make a deal, otherwise it is going to be very traumatic (for Iran) and I don't want it to happen... If they don't make a deal, it is going to be a different story. We had a very good meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Iran and the United States held the previous rounds of nuclear talks in April 2025 in Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy.However, on June 21-22, 2025, under 'Operation Midnight Hammer', the United States conducted strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, targeting three key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iran strongly condemned the operations, denouncing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The Iranian nuclear deal dates back to July 2015, when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and several world powers, including the United States, which capped Tehran's enrichment level at 3.67 per cent and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms.

The deal collapsed in 2018 with Trump's unilateral withdrawal of the US from the accord.

Meanwhile, according to the Russian news agency TASS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia, and the US would be held in Geneva on February 17-18. -- ANI

