HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas hospitalised in Mumbai with fever

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
21:01
Tejas Thackeray (left) with brother Aaditya./File image
Tejas Thackeray (left) with brother Aaditya./File image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas, a zoologist, has been admitted to a hospital here due to fever, a party functionary said on Sunday. 

Tejas is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon, he said. 

He was admitted to the private hospital three days ago due to fever, the functionary said. 

Tejas heads the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, which is credited with discovering several species, mostly in the Western Ghats. 

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's elder son, Aaditya Thackeray, is an MLA from Worli in Mumbai and a former state minister. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down
T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down

T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan
T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan

Kishan's power-packed 77 leads India to 175/7 against Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss, in the T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday.

LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra
LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra

Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row
Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row

Sanjay Manjrekar: ' It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO