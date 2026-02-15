Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas hospitalised in Mumbai with fever

21:01

Tejas Thackeray (left) with brother Aaditya./File image





Tejas is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon, he said.





He was admitted to the private hospital three days ago due to fever, the functionary said.





Tejas heads the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, which is credited with discovering several species, mostly in the Western Ghats.





Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's elder son, Aaditya Thackeray, is an MLA from Worli in Mumbai and a former state minister. -- PTI

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas, a zoologist, has been admitted to a hospital here due to fever, a party functionary said on Sunday.