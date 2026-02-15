T20 World Cup: UAE eye middle-order fix against wounded Afghanistan

14:22





The two sides head into the contest after contrasting results in their previous outings.





UAE scraped past Canada to register their first win, while Afghanistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat despite pushing their last game into two Super Overs in one of the greatest T20 matches.





With South Africa and New Zealand occupying the top two spots in the group with six and four points respectively, UAE's qualification hopes hinge on a combination of victories and favourable results elsewhere.





Afghanistan, meanwhile, are desperate to open their account after coming agonisingly close against South Africa.





They not only need to win their remaining matches convincingly but also rely on other outcomes to stay in contention. -- PTI

UAE will look to plug their middle-order frailties, particularly against spin, when they take on a hurting Afghanistan in a must-win Group D clash of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.