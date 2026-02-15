HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shooter held in Delhi for attempting to kill businessman

Sun, 15 February 2026
15:39
A 22-year-old alleged shooter linked to the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, who police claim was tasked with eliminating a Burari-based businessman as part of an organised extortion conspiracy, was arrested in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh of Bhalswa Dairy, was arrested following a targeted surveillance operation in Dwarka, he said.

The police said Singh is suspected to be a key operative and principal assailant linked to gang members operating from abroad.

During his arrest, police recovered one PX-30 automatic pistol, a 7.65 mm sophisticated pistol and five live cartridges from his possession. 

A stolen scooter, allegedly being used by the accused, was also seized. 

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered, police said.

According to investigators, intelligence inputs suggested that foreign-based gangsters Pawan Shokeen and Gurdeep alias Paa Ji had activated their local network and were planning a targeted killing in Delhi.

Singh, who was allegedly earlier involved in a Rs 5-crore extortion-cum-firing case in Punjab in 2024, was assigned the task of eliminating a businessman in Burari to establish gang supremacy and expand extortion operations, the police said. -- PTI

