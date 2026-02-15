Shooter held in Delhi for attempting to kill businessman

15:39





The accused, Kuldeep Singh of Bhalswa Dairy, was arrested following a targeted surveillance operation in Dwarka, he said.





The police said Singh is suspected to be a key operative and principal assailant linked to gang members operating from abroad.





During his arrest, police recovered one PX-30 automatic pistol, a 7.65 mm sophisticated pistol and five live cartridges from his possession.





A stolen scooter, allegedly being used by the accused, was also seized.





A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered, police said.





According to investigators, intelligence inputs suggested that foreign-based gangsters Pawan Shokeen and Gurdeep alias Paa Ji had activated their local network and were planning a targeted killing in Delhi.





Singh, who was allegedly earlier involved in a Rs 5-crore extortion-cum-firing case in Punjab in 2024, was assigned the task of eliminating a businessman in Burari to establish gang supremacy and expand extortion operations, the police said. -- PTI

