Ramlila to be held in Moscow on Feb 20

Organisers said elaborate stage design, traditional costumes and music are being prepared for the performance.





Russian artistes will portray key characters from the Ramayana, with Evgeny playing Ram, Daria enacting Sita, Murat as Lakshman and Dmitry as Hanuman, an official statement said.





A large number of Russian citizens, members of the Indian diaspora and cultural figures are expected to attend.





Rameshwar Singh, the main organiser of the event, said Ramlila conveys a universal message of truth, dignity and ideal conduct, which has generated a keen interest among Russian audiences.





The Ramlila is being organised with the support of the Embassy of India in Russia and the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC), it said.





The tradition of Ramlila in the context of India-Russia cultural exchanges dates back to the 1960s when Soviet actor Gennady Mikhailovich Pechnikov took to the stage in Moscow.





A Russian troupe had performed at the Ayodhya Deepotsav last year. -- PTI

