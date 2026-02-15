HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab CM Mann taken to hospital for exhaustion; condition stable

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
21:25
image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday after he experienced exhaustion.

The hospital authorities said Mann's condition is stable, and he has been admitted for observation. 

Earlier, Mann was brought to Mohali from Sangrur where he, along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. 

A Fortis Hospital statement said the chief minister visited the hospital for a routine medical evaluation. 

"He underwent comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits."

"He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team," the statement read. 

After offering prayers at the temple in Sangrur, Mann (52) was supposed to visit Fazilka along with Kejriwal to extend condolences to the the family of Sandeep Gilhotra, after he passed away on Friday. 

Gilhotra was the father-in-law of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down
T20 WC Updates: Hardik, Bumrah strike early; Pakistan 3 down

T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan
T20 WC: Kishan blitz powers India to 175 vs Pakistan

Kishan's power-packed 77 leads India to 175/7 against Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss, in the T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday.

LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra
LIVE! Balloon with Pak airline mark found at IAF site in Agra

Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row
Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row

Sanjay Manjrekar: ' It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO