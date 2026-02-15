HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Assam on Feb 18, will meet with party officials

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
18:54
image
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit Assam on a two-day trip starting February 18 to take part in a series of party meetings ahead of state assembly elections, a state leader said on Sunday. 

Vadra, a Congress general secretary and parliamentarian, is the chairperson of the party's screening committee for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. 

State Congress general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi said in a statement that Vadra will hold a series of meetings with different office bearers of the Congress during the two days. 

She will be holding separate meetings with the political affairs committee, MLAs, district presidents, frontal group heads, legislature party leader, working presidents, MPs, different cell heads and booth committee chiefs, among others. 

Vadra will leave for Delhi on the evening of February 19, Gogoi said. 

The Assam assembly elections for 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year, and the Congress is looking to contest the polls in an alliance with several other opposition parties. 

Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, both Lok Sabha MPs, along with Sirivella Prasad, are the members of the screening committee. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Updates: Pakistan elect to bowl; Abhishek back for India
T20 WC Updates: Pakistan elect to bowl; Abhishek back for India

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake at toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss, in the T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday.

Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row
Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row

Sanjay Manjrekar: ' It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

LIVE! Om Birla to represent India at Tarique's oath ceremony
LIVE! Om Birla to represent India at Tarique's oath ceremony

J-K: Agencies bust 8K mule accounts; flag terror funding risk
J-K: Agencies bust 8K mule accounts; flag terror funding risk

Security agencies have uncovered a vast network of 'mule accounts' in Jammu and Kashmir used to launder money for global scams, raising concerns about potential links to separatist activities.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO