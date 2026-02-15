Priyanka Gandhi to visit Assam on Feb 18, will meet with party officials

18:54





Vadra, a Congress general secretary and parliamentarian, is the chairperson of the party's screening committee for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.





State Congress general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi said in a statement that Vadra will hold a series of meetings with different office bearers of the Congress during the two days.





She will be holding separate meetings with the political affairs committee, MLAs, district presidents, frontal group heads, legislature party leader, working presidents, MPs, different cell heads and booth committee chiefs, among others.





Vadra will leave for Delhi on the evening of February 19, Gogoi said.





The Assam assembly elections for 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year, and the Congress is looking to contest the polls in an alliance with several other opposition parties.





Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, both Lok Sabha MPs, along with Sirivella Prasad, are the members of the screening committee. -- PTI

