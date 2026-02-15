HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak enemy country, should be treated that way: Cong MP on India-Pak T20 WC match

Sun, 15 February 2026
12:03
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa/ANI Photo
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday called out the high-octane India-Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup, noting that the neighbour had historically been an "enemy country" to India and should be treated that way only. 

Speaking ahead of the high-profile clash, set to take place tonight in Colombo, in the T20 World Cup, Randhawa said that New Delhi should not have "dealings" with Islamabad, considering the proxy war instigated by Pakistan against India. 

"Pakistan is the enemy of our country, and it should be treated like that only. We have no dealings with them. Those who are on the border know how Pakistan is fighting a proxy war against India," the Congress MP said. 

His remarks come amid reports that some quarters are questioning whether India should play Pakistan in international tournaments amid strained ties, following the controversy surrounding Pakistan's boycott of the high-profile fixture with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. 

Earlier, the Pakistan national cricket team, which had decided to boycott its group-stage T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, was directed by the Pakistani Government to take the field on February 15 for its scheduled fixture against the defending champions. 

The decision followed a briefing by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks among the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to a government of Pakistan statement. -- ANI

T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul terms Hardik Pandya India's biggest threat ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo but tips Pakistan to edge the high-pressure contest.

India among 13 nations to be invited to Tarique's swearing-in

Highlighting the party's broader stance on international relations, he added, "Friends to all, malice to none."

Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other regional leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman. Modi may not attend due to a prior engagement with French...

Missing Indian student found dead in California

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing in the US, has been found dead, according to the Indian mission in San Francisco.

