Om Birla to represent India at Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony

It is learnt that Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremony to be held in Dhaka.





Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday.





Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a spectacular victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary polls.





"The speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations," the ministry said in a statement.





"As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people," it said. -- PTI

