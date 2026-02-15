HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi to visit Ajmer on Feb 28, launch projects worth Rs 23,500 cr

Sun, 15 February 2026
20:41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer on February 28 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 23,500 crore in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Sunday. 

During the programme, appointment letters will also be distributed to 21,000 youths under a state-level employment drive, it said. 

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the prime minister's presence would give fresh momentum to the state's resolve for a 'Viksit Rajasthan' and inspire new energy among the people. 

The event is proposed to be held in Ajmer, where multiple projects across the state will be launched simultaneously, the statement added. -- PTI

