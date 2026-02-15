HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Missing Indian student found dead in California

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
08:47
image
A 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, who had gone missing in California, has been found dead, the Indian Consulate said.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, had been missing since February 12.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco said local police have confirmed the recovery of his body and expressed 'heartfelt condolences' to his family.

It said the mission stands ready to provide all necessary assistance, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. Consular officers are in direct contact with the family to support them with required formalities.

Saketh last spoke to his father Sreenivasaiah in Karnataka on February 9. Later, Saketh's roommates told Sreenivasaiah that his son had been missing since the morning of February 12.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had urged the Ministry of External Affairs to extend assistance and coordinate with US authorities in tracing the missing student. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Missing Indian student found dead in California
LIVE! Missing Indian student found dead in California

Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend
Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other regional leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman. Modi may not attend due to a prior engagement with French...

AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots
AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol refutes a foreign media report regarding the Air India AI171 plane crash investigation, emphasizing that the probe is ongoing and trusting Indian agencies.

Every India-Pakistan Game Means More Than Just Cricket
Every India-Pakistan Game Means More Than Just Cricket

Beyond the boundaries drawn on maps, beyond the noise of rivalry, beyond wins and losses, friendship has found a way to endure, to grow, and to quietly prove that some connections are stronger than borders.

India ready for 'out of syllabus question' vs Pakistan
India ready for 'out of syllabus question' vs Pakistan

We can't leave a question in exam because it is out of syllabus: SKY on Pak spinner Usman Tariq

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO