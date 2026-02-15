Missing Indian student found dead in California

08:47

A 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, who had gone missing in California, has been found dead, the Indian Consulate said.



Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, had been missing since February 12.



The Consulate General of India in San Francisco said local police have confirmed the recovery of his body and expressed 'heartfelt condolences' to his family.



It said the mission stands ready to provide all necessary assistance, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. Consular officers are in direct contact with the family to support them with required formalities.



Saketh last spoke to his father Sreenivasaiah in Karnataka on February 9. Later, Saketh's roommates told Sreenivasaiah that his son had been missing since the morning of February 12.



Earlier, the Karnataka government had urged the Ministry of External Affairs to extend assistance and coordinate with US authorities in tracing the missing student. -- PTI