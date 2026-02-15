HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man arrested for posting video with 'objectionable remarks' against Modi

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
11:03
image
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar for posting a video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which objectionable remarks were purportedly made against him, police said on Sunday.

Charthawal police station SHO Satyanarayan Dahiya told reporters that the accused has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Kashyap. Dahiya said that police have registered a case against Kashyap under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of BNS and arrested him.

According to the police, they made the arrest on Saturday evening after the video of the prime minister went viral on social media.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai
LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai

T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'
T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul terms Hardik Pandya India's biggest threat ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo but tips Pakistan to edge the high-pressure contest.

Missing Indian student found dead in California
Missing Indian student found dead in California

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing in the US, has been found dead, according to the Indian mission in San Francisco.

Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend
Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other regional leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman. Modi may not attend due to a prior engagement with French...

AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots
AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol refutes a foreign media report regarding the Air India AI171 plane crash investigation, emphasizing that the probe is ongoing and trusting Indian agencies.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO