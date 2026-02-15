Maha ATS launches major search ops on 21 locations

13:24

The Maharashtra ATS launched extensive searches across the districts of Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar.





Based on specific intelligence regarding extremist elements, the ATS has been conducting raids since Sunday morning at approximately 21 different locations.





These operations include searches at 14 sites within the Pusad and Umarkhed areas of Yavatmal, along with seven additional locations in Ahilyanagar, as the squad continues its investigative sweep.





In January, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested Idhu Islam, a close associate of Chhangur Baba, from Nagpur in connection with its investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket operating in the state.





The operation was carried out by a joint team of local police and the Maharashtra ATS and UP ATS. -- ANI

