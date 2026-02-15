Kerala police body condemns assault on cop by SFI activists

13:38

File image





In a statement issued on Sunday, the Association, which represents police officials in the state, said attempts to create anarchy in society through such incidents must be collectively resisted by the democratic community.





It was on Saturday evening that civil police officer Midhun Roy was allegedly verbally abused and assaulted by four SFI activists in retaliation for a lathi charge held on New Year's Eve at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram.





Vanchiyoor police registered two cases against the SFI activists and the police officer.





The Association pointed out that marching to the houses of police officers for discharging official duty and circulating photographs of officers and their families on social media to insult them are "highly condemnable acts".





It said that even while a police officer who sustained serious injuries during a university march was undergoing treatment, remarks were made publicly suggesting that he had "lost only one eye," and that the incident in Thiruvananthapuram was a continuation of such actions.





It also expressed concern that such acts are being carried out in the name of a responsible political movement.





The statement urged political organisations and the wider public to unite in resisting attacks on police personnel and anti-democratic forms of protest aimed at officers enforcing the law.





The Association further demanded a proper investigation into the assault against Roy and strict action against those responsible. -- PTI

