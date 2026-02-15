Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand to reopen on April 22

15:16





Harish Gaur, Public Relations Officer of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the auspicious date and time for reopening the shrine were decided on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday at the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath -- the Omkareshwar Temple.





Following the rituals and special prayers, religious scholars and priests calculated the muhurat (auspicious timing) through panchang or Hindu calendar readings.





The temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will be opened at 8 am on April 22.





The ceremony at Omkareshwar Temple, decorated with around nine and a half quintals of flowers, was attended by Kedarnath Temple's chief priest Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi, other officials, religious leaders, and hundreds of devotees. -- PTI

The portals of the revered Kedarnath Temple in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand will reopen for devotees on April 22 after remaining closed for nearly six months during winter, a temple committee official said on Sunday.