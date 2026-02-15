HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand to reopen on April 22

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
15:16
image
The portals of the revered Kedarnath Temple in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand will reopen for devotees on April 22 after remaining closed for nearly six months during winter, a temple committee official said on Sunday.

Harish Gaur, Public Relations Officer of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the auspicious date and time for reopening the shrine were decided on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday at the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath -- the Omkareshwar Temple.

Following the rituals and special prayers, religious scholars and priests calculated the muhurat (auspicious timing) through panchang or Hindu calendar readings. 

The temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will be opened at 8 am on April 22.

The ceremony at Omkareshwar Temple, decorated with around nine and a half quintals of flowers, was attended by Kedarnath Temple's chief priest Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi, other officials, religious leaders, and hundreds of devotees. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Explosion in chemical storage tank in Karnataka kills two
LIVE! Explosion in chemical storage tank in Karnataka kills two

Maha ATS detains several suspects in terror probe after raids
Maha ATS detains several suspects in terror probe after raids

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted extensive search operations across Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts, detaining multiple individuals for questioning following intelligence regarding potential terror-related activities.

T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'
T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul terms Hardik Pandya India's biggest threat ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo but tips Pakistan to edge the high-pressure contest.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport in Ind-Pak match...
What happens if rain plays spoilsport in Ind-Pak match...

Heavy showers are forecast in Colombo for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash at R Premadasa Stadium, with interruptions likely but quick resumptions expected.

Long Live Cricket, Long Live India-Pakistan Games
Long Live Cricket, Long Live India-Pakistan Games

In Sri Lanka, an India-Pakistan game becomes more than cricket. There will be only one silent wish: May cricket live long.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO