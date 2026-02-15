HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jana Nayagan Not Likely Before April 30: Canada-based York Cinemas

Sun, 15 February 2026
18:04
Canada-based York Cinemas announced the invalidation of all advance tickets for the upcoming film Jana Nayagan, stating that the film is not likely to be released before April 30. 

In an official statement issued via its social media handles, the cinema management directed affected customers to ensure their refunds are processed. 

'If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest,' read the notification posted on its official X handle. 

However, York Cinemas promised VIP membership holders priority booking access once the new release date is officially confirmed. 

Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to have been released worldwide on January 9, as part Pongal lineup, was delayed due to a deadlock with the Central Board of Film Certification. 

The film was originally submitted in December 2025 for certification. 

While an initial committee suggested a 'U/A' certificate with minor cuts, the process stalled after anonymous complaints were filed. 

These complaints alleged that the film contains scenes that hurt religious sentiments and misuse armed forces emblems. 

The producers, KVN Productions, took the matter to the Madras high court and the Supreme Court to fight for a release, but ultimately withdrew their petition on February 10, to proceed via the CBFC's revising committee instead. 

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, who has announced it is his final film as he has entered politics full time. -- PTI

