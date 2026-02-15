Jamaat challenges Bangladesh polls result, seeks recounting

22:53

File image





The party also retracted a Facebook message acknowledging victory of its former ally the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the polls that were held on Thursday and results for which were declared Friday.





The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, swept to power with a two-thirds majority with 49.97 percent votes and 209 seats while the Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to the country's 1971 independence from Pakistan, registered its best ever performance with 31.76 percent votes and 68 seats.





On Sunday, after lodging the formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC), senior Jamaat leader Hamidur Rahman Azad said, "We have identified 32 constituencies where our candidates were unfairly defeated."





"The start (of the voting) was good, but the end was not," Azad told reporters at the EC compound, adding, his party demanded recounting of votes in the 32 constituencies. -- PTI

The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, which emerged as the main opposition party in the just-concluded Bangladesh polls, on Sunday challenged the results demanding the Election Commission to hold recounting of votes in 32 constituencies where its candidates were "unfairly defeated."