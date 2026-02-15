Indian Navy rescues critically-ill Japanese national

14:43





In a post on X, PRO & Spokesperson, MoD, wrote, "Responding swiftly as a #FirstResponder and trusted GlobalSecurityPartner, #IndianNavy launched a Sea King helicopter on #14Feb to evacuate a critically ill Japanese sailor from a #JMSDF ship 200 km from #Visakhapatnam. The patient was safely airlifted to @IN_Dega and shifted to Naval Hospital Kalyani for medical aid. The #MEDEVAC operation reflects strong international Maritime cooperation between India and Japan."





India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties.





The Shichifukujin or the seven lucky Gods of Japan have their roots in Hindu traditions.





An early documented direct contact with Japan was with the Todaiji Temple in Nara, where the consecration or eye-opening of the towering statue of Lord Buddha was performed by an Indian monk Bodhisena in 752 AD.





In contemporary times, prominent Indians associated with Japan were Swami Vivekananda, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, entrepreneur JRD Tata, freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rash Behari Bose and Justice Radha Binod Pal.





The sole dissenting voice of Justice Radha Binod Pal at the War Crimes Tribunal struck a deep chord among the Japanese public, that continues to reverberate to this day.





Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru donated an Indian elephant to the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo in 1949 which was greatly appreciated by the Japanese people.





The Japan-India Association set up in 1903 is the oldest international friendship body in Japan. -- ANI

