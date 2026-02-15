India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access on Day 1, expo open for all from Feb 17

22:47

Preparations are in the final phase and in full swing for India AI Impact Expo 2026, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the Bharat Mandapam.





"Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: Closed on 16 February (Inauguration by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at 5 PM). Open to all from 17 February onwards," the advisory said.





The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.





These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.





The expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress.





The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 16-20.





Officials involved in the preparation for the summit said guests will be able to attend the event by just registering on the DigiYatra or scanning the QR code on the India AI Impact Summit app at various entry points.





Those who plan to attend the summit will get access to Bharat Mandapam main hall area from three gates -- Gate 4, 7 and 10 -- in a restricted manner, as per the advisory.





Entry from Gate 4 will be operational between 7.30 am and 2 PM only, drop-offs by cars and cabs will be permitted. Post-2 pm, access through Gate 4 will be regulated and restricted as per security protocol. -- PTI

