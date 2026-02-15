HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa Kapoor team up for 'Heer Ranjha'

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
11:49
Ektaa Kapoor/File image
Ektaa Kapoor/File image
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to reunite with Ektaa Kapoor for another project titled Heer Ranjha following the success of Laila Majnu

Directed by Sajid Ali, the film will be the second installment to the Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its love legend and deep-rooted connection with audiences, according to a press release. 

The film reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. 

Kapoor said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth". 

"While 'Laila Majnu' found its audience over time, and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our story telling," she said in a statement. 

"Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm - it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language," Ali added. 

Released in 2018, Laila Majnu featured Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary. 

The film was considered a flop after its release, but was praised after its re-release in 2024. 

The film also starred Farrhana Bhatt, Sumit Kaul and Shagufta Ali in pivotal roles. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai
LIVE! French Prez Macron to meet Modi on Feb 17 in Mumbai

T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'
T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul terms Hardik Pandya India's biggest threat ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo but tips Pakistan to edge the high-pressure contest.

Missing Indian student found dead in California
Missing Indian student found dead in California

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing in the US, has been found dead, according to the Indian mission in San Francisco.

Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend
Modi invited to Rahman swearing-in, unlikely to attend

Bangladesh is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other regional leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of its next prime minister, Tarique Rahman. Modi may not attend due to a prior engagement with French...

AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots
AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol refutes a foreign media report regarding the Air India AI171 plane crash investigation, emphasizing that the probe is ongoing and trusting Indian agencies.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO