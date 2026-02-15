Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa Kapoor team up for 'Heer Ranjha'

11:49

Directed by Sajid Ali, the film will be the second installment to the Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its love legend and deep-rooted connection with audiences, according to a press release.





The film reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience.





Kapoor said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth".





"While 'Laila Majnu' found its audience over time, and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our story telling," she said in a statement.





"Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm - it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language," Ali added.





Released in 2018, Laila Majnu featured Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary.





The film was considered a flop after its release, but was praised after its re-release in 2024.





The film also starred Farrhana Bhatt, Sumit Kaul and Shagufta Ali in pivotal roles. -- PTI

