I am never fully satisfied; public life demands constructive restlessness: Modi

Sun, 15 February 2026
21:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that by temperament, he is "never fully satisfied" and believes that public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster and to serve better. 

Modi, however, stressed that it is also important to acknowledge the scale of progress achieved in the journey of 'Reform Express'. 

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the prime minister said there is always a strong desire to achieve more for the people and to take the country forward. 

Asked if he was satisfied with the progress made as India's 'Reform Express' continues to gain momentum in many sectors, Modi said, "You've asked whether I am satisfied with the progress made in the Reform Express. I must say that by temperament, I am never fully satisfied. I believe public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster, to serve better." 

"So yes, there is always a strong desire to achieve more for our people and to take our country forward. At the same time, it is important to acknowledge the scale of progress achieved in the journey of Reform Express," the prime minister said in a written interview. 

Reform is the commitment of this government, Modi said, adding that it was something "we have shown in letter and spirit". 

"I am proud to say that we have moved from incremental adjustments to systemic transformation," the prime minister said. -- PTI

