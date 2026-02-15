Friend of deceased social media influencer found hanging in Kerala home

17:34





The deceased, identified as Sandesh K, was found hanging in a room at his house in the afternoon.





According to the police, Sandesh was a close friend of Reshma K (25), popularly known as Chinnupappu, a social media influencer.





On February 9, Chinnupappu was found dead at her rented quarters on Azad Road in Kudlu near Kasaragod.





The police had then registered a case of unnatural death, suspecting suicide.





The police had recorded Sandesh's statement as part of the investigation into Reshma's death, officials said.





According to the police, Sandesh was reportedly distressed following Reshma's death.





Officials at the Kasaragod police station said Sandesh was found hanging in a room at his residence by relatives and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. -- PTI

