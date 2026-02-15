HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Friend of deceased social media influencer found hanging in Kerala home

Sun, 15 February 2026
Share:
17:34
image
A 30-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Mannipadi in Kasaragod on Sunday, days after the death of his close friend, social media influencer Chinnupappu, police said. 

The deceased, identified as Sandesh K, was found hanging in a room at his house in the afternoon. 

According to the police, Sandesh was a close friend of Reshma K (25), popularly known as Chinnupappu, a social media influencer. 

On February 9, Chinnupappu was found dead at her rented quarters on Azad Road in Kudlu near Kasaragod. 

The police had then registered a case of unnatural death, suspecting suicide. 

The police had recorded Sandesh's statement as part of the investigation into Reshma's death, officials said. 

According to the police, Sandesh was reportedly distressed following Reshma's death. 

Officials at the Kasaragod police station said Sandesh was found hanging in a room at his residence by relatives and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: India to continue no handshake policy with Pakistan
T20 WC: India to continue no handshake policy with Pakistan

LIVE! 'Russia's Oppn leader Navalny killed by dart frog poison'
LIVE! 'Russia's Oppn leader Navalny killed by dart frog poison'

Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row
Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row

Sanjay Manjrekar: ' It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

What happens if rain plays spoilsport in Ind-Pak match...
What happens if rain plays spoilsport in Ind-Pak match...

Heavy showers are forecast in Colombo for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash at R Premadasa Stadium, with interruptions likely but quick resumptions expected.

BNP office set ablaze in Bangladesh days after poll victory,
BNP office set ablaze in Bangladesh days after poll victory,

Unidentified miscreants smashed a window and threw "petrol or similar substance" inside before igniting the blaze

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO