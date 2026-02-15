Five killed in road accident in Karnataka

17:02





The incident occurred on Saturday midnight when the car, heading towards Bengaluru, allegedly hit the divider and crossed over to the opposite lane before colliding with an oncoming bus.





According to the police, the impact of the accident was so severe that the four occupants of the car died on the spot, while the other, who was critically injured, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.





Officials suspect the car was speeding and the driver might have lost control, leading to the accident.





The car was severely damaged in the accident.





The deceased were all youngsters aged 17-22 years and residents of Doddabballapura.





However, all 43 passengers on board the bus escaped without any major injuries.





Following the accident, the bus passengers were shifted to another bus for their onward journey.





Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

Five people died in a collision involving a car and a KSRTC bus near Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city, the police said on Sunday.