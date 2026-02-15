Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Kolkata, none injured

13:53





The fire, which broke out in the apartment complex at 10.40 am, was doused by five fire tenders by noon, he said, adding there are no reports of any injury.





Disaster management and civil emergency services personnel also reached the spot and took steps to prevent the blaze from spreading to the adjacent flats.





The fire was confined to a single flat on the fifth floor and did not spread to other parts of the building, the official said.





The flat residents were not present inside when the blaze erupted as they had gone to a nearby temple to offer puja, he said.





The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, he added. -- PTI

