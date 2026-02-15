HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
England eye Super Eights spot as fierce football rivals Italy stand in way

Sun, 15 February 2026
15:07
Two-time champions England will look to seal their Super Eights berth when they take on T20 World Cup debutants and fierce football rivals Italy in their final Group C match Kolkata on Monday. 

England and Italy share a fierce sporting rivalry on the football pitch, producing some unforgettable moments, including the former's penalty shootout win in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. 

On Monday, however, the rivalry will shift from football to cricket for the first time, adding an interesting sub-plot to this clash at Eden Gardens that witnessed a 35,000-plus crowd for the England-Scotland match on Saturday. 

The 'Bazballers' come into the game with momentum after a pressure win over Scotland as they seem to be slowly finding their mojo in the tournament. 

The biggest positive for England was Tom Banton's composed half-century at No. 4 during a tricky 153-run chase. 

On a pitch that offered bounce and carry -- where six batters were dismissed attempting sweep shots -- Banton showed maturity by curbing his trademark reverse flicks. 

He instead targeted straight boundaries, playing in the V-zone to produce one of the finest knocks of his career and keep England's campaign alive. Despite being known for their aggressive 'Bazball' style, England have looked cautious so far, as was also admitted by captain Harry Brook after the defeat to West Indies. 

"We haven't quite made it as easy as we'd have liked so far in this comp, but hopefully we can have a slightly easier run, starting with Italy on Monday," Brook said after the Scotland win. 

"You don't want to start that too early in competitions like this, and hopefully that can be the start of it against Italy." -- PTI

